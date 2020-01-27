After a pleasant Monday, much colder weather blasts in Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The nicest weather of the entire week comes Monday with high temperatures in the 60s. in fact, it might be this weekend before we see temperatures in the 60s again. Much colder weather comes in Tuesday along with with strong winds and a fair chance of rain. Tuesday’s high temperature will be at least 20 degrees colder than today’s high temperature. A fast-moving storm system now blasting into the West Coast will move toward Texas over the next 24 hours. It will help push a cold front through Texoma. Behind that front, winds will become very strong out of the north Tuesday with gusts of over 30 miles per hour. we also expect to see some hit and miss downpours across the region.