Colder and Wetter for Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A storm system brings rain and colder weather to the area Tuesday. The most widespread rain will be along and north of the Red River. To the south, rainfall will be lighter. Strong north winds kick in by Tuesday afternoon, driving temperatures down into the 30s and 40s. The air may be just cold enough for rain to mix with snow across parts of southwestern OK. The rain should be gone by Wednesday but more rain is possible Thursday.