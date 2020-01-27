Man found dead at Altus business identified as missing man

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - Altus police are investigating after a man was found dead near a local business.
The body was found in the fenced complex at South West Metal and Trade on West Broadway Monday morning.
The man has been identified as 26-year-old Brandon Johnson of Altus, whose family reported him missing last Wednesday.
Johnson’s body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City to determine a cause of death.
Altus police say they do not suspect foul play.
