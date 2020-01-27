WF police investigating dead body

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call about a body being found on Cumberland Ave around 3:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Police confirmed one person had died.
The identity has not been released pending next of kin notification but police have confirmed the victim is a female.
The body was found in front of the victim’s car in her driveway and her keys were found yards away on the ground.
Officers believe she died last night and had been lying there before someone found her.
Police said they suspect possible malicious play and that the scene is suspicious.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information, Crime Stoppers can be found on their website and you can give them a call anytime at (940) 322-9888 or (800) 322-9888.
As a reminder, you can always remain anonymous when making a call.
