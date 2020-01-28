Burkburnett Senior Citizens Center seeing a decrease in participation

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Burkburnett Senior Citizens Center is seeing a decrease in participation for their meal programs, but that’s not stopping them from working to change that.
The decrease is not in the number of volunteers, but in the number of people coming to eat the meals and participate in the health programs they provide.
“The number of people that are coming to a meal like this not just in Burkburnett, but all over the state has decreased by 25 percent,” said Richter.
Richter says while people do have the option to go eat fast food, it won’t be as nutritious as the food they provide at the center.
Richter also says that if more people would come in to eat, they wouldn’t take any financial hits with more mouths to feed.
The center is working on fixing this issue by adding new programs for the senior citizens to participate in, such as weekly game nights and physical activity classes.
“We have been working with them since October, and we came in and do our first series called Be Well Live Well about food safety,” said Texas A&M AgriLife Agent Heather Simpson.
Simpson teaches the physical class and says the activities not only help their physical health, but their socialization skills as well.
Richter says they’re also going to apply for a grant in effort to fix the place up a little bit.
