Oldest living Comanche speaker turns 102

LAWTON, Oklahoma (TNN) - Carrying on the traditions of her people the longest living and fluent Comanche speaker was celebrated tonight in Lawton at the Comanche Casino.
“She loves to come to the casino, she loves to get out, and so we thought we would invite her here to celebrate with us," Mia Tahdooahnippah, CEO of Comanche Casino said. “We're just lucky to have somebody like her to carry on our culture and our traditions and most important the Comanche language."
Today Grandma Ana, that’s what everyone calls her, celebrated her birthday. Today’s celebration was a surprise, a cake all her own with a big 'ole 102 on top, and plenty of gifts all in pink, that’s what was waiting for Grandma Ana.
When asked what it feels like to turn 102?
“It feels good at times but sometimes it's a little hard you know,” Grandma Ana said.
Growing up her first language was Comanche. She learned the history of her people through her family, and she told me she learned a lot about the old days from her grandmother.
“It took me a long time you know to get used to the English language,” Grandma Ana said.
Through the years she's experienced a changing world, remembers a time before cars were everywhere, and was a ship welder in the second world war.
“She has seen our tribe prosper and grow and continue to do that and I’m sure that makes her really excited to see that,” Tahdooahnippah said.
My last question for her, what advice do you have for the next generation?
“Work real hard, we work real hard and went through all that," Grandma Ana said.
