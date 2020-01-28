Tuesday afternoon will be colder than Tuesday morning. Decent rain chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After making it to the low 70s in Texoma Monday, today will be a cloudy, windy, and much cooler day with a chance of rain. A cold front will come through later this morning. Because of the front, it will be colder this afternoon than it is this morning. Also, winds will become much stronger after the front comes through. A well-defined area of low pressure we’ll sweep through North Texas as the day goes on. The best chance of rain today will be North of the low pressure center, giving Oklahoma better rain chances than North Texas.