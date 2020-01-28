WFISD Holocaust Remembrance week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -It’s Holocaust Remembrance Week in Texas and International Holocaust Remembrance Day around the world and Monday, some of those stories were shared with Wichita Fall ISD students.
January 27th marks the liberation of Auschwitz, the largest Nazi death camp. On this day, 75 years later, Hirschi and Wichita Falls High school students received a lesson they won't soon forget.
An actress told the story of Anne Frank---through the eyes of her best friend.
"I knew about her family members, but I didn’t know much about her experience, and I knew about the diary, so this will stick with me, said Senior High School student Victoria Davidchuk.
Elgin perry is from Living Voices. an educational theatre company -----that gives life to historical stories
That’s why social studies teacher John Rockney decided to bring them out
"Lecturing about a Holocaust from a Powerpoint giving facts a number s and dates it would have been a lot more noise and confusion. But her putting it into the perspective of a person that you can identify with was really powerful. And I was really proud of our students, said John Rockney.
As Holocaust survivors grow older, Perry says it's getting more critical to tell their stories so that they won't be forgotten.
"It's up to these young people to take these stories forward because there is not going to be anyone left that experienced it. So that when a political party comes to power and decides that they like this group of people, they remember that this is what happen last time this happened," said Actress Elgin Perry.
“One thing that I find fascinating and kind of humorous at the same. The class clowns every school has them at the beginning they didn’t care very much at the end. They were in awe. You know they were clapping and like whoa,” said DavidChuk.
