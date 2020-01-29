Despite the return of sunshine, Wednesday won’t be warm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are waking up to a cold north wind this morning. actual temperatures are in the low in mid-30s, while wind chills are in the 20s. Clouds should give way to sunshine this afternoon. Despite the sun’s return, temperatures will be in the 40s much of the afternoon. Chilly weather continues Thursday, but we’ve removed precipitation from Thursday’s forecast. A weak disturbance may keep our skies cloudy, but rain or snow chances appear to be slim.
February begins on a relatively warm note with temperatures expected to warm to 70° on Groundhog Day, which is Sunday. Winds are expected to be light on Saturday, and a touch stronger on Sunday. the warmest day in the 7-day forecast is Monday, with highs in the low 70s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.