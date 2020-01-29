Despite the return of sunshine, Wednesday won’t be warm

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are waking up to a cold north wind this morning. actual temperatures are in the low in mid-30s, while wind chills are in the 20s. Clouds should give way to sunshine this afternoon. Despite the sun’s return, temperatures will be in the 40s much of the afternoon. Chilly weather continues Thursday, but we’ve removed precipitation from Thursday’s forecast. A weak disturbance may keep our skies cloudy, but rain or snow chances appear to be slim.