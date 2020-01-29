Local man arrested for tampering with evidence connected to Wichita Falls homicide

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man is charged with tampering with evidence connected to the city's first homicide.
Coy Davenport, 46, was arrested after police reportedly witnessed him attempt to burn the purse of Carolyn High who was found dead outside her home on Sunday.
According to court documents, Davenport was walking in the area of 2302 10th Street when officers saw him carrying a bag and then light it on fire. Officers were able to quickly arrest Davenport and extinguish the flames.
Inside the purse they found High’s identification cards and papers with her name on them. Coy reportedly admitted to lighting the bag on fire to destroy evidence.
Davenport is being held on $50,000 bond at the Wichita County Jail.
