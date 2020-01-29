A new app for downtown WF might be coming soon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With new life being breathed into downtown Wichita falls, it continues to be the place to be for new and expanding businesses and now an app could be coming soon too.
Downtown Wichita Falls Development is asking for community input to if they should go ahead with making that app. Executive Director Jana Schmader adds it would show properties for sale, local shops, and points of interest for visitors. In its first day, their online poll for if they should move forward has been overwhelmingly supportive.
“We've already spec'd the app, what it would take and the management of it so which is kind of figuring out is that something that the public wants and would utilize. Is it beneficial to the community as a whole,” Schmader said.
One of those points of interest, its living in the heart of the city and after crunching the numbers, Downtown Development sees it’s got serious potential to expand more.
“Out of all the residential units that are currently available, all of them are at 100% occupancy. So yes, there's definitely demand for residential living downtown,” Schmader said.
Now while there is still empty building down here, there is plenty of work going on behind the scenes. The long construction times on these projects, it’s because old buildings need a lot of TLC to get them back in good shape and up to current building code.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.