New transportation facility will help rural areas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Construction on the new Wichita Falls Transportation Maintenance Facility will begin soon
The current building where the city houses city buses is not up to par with the amount of maintenance work that needs to be done Public Transportation Administrator Jenny Stevens said, “Transportation is a growing thing so, we're outgrowing the space that we're in.”
Stevens said they are not the only one with a facility that is barely holding up. Their partners, SHARP Lines, is having the same problem.
The new state-of-the-art maintenance facility being built on Windthorst Rd. will hold both bus fleets.
Rolling Plains Management Executive director Barbra Thomas said, “Leslie and I are both very excited for the opportunity to not only partner with the city, but actually expand our facilities that are in Wichita Falls to be able to offer a better service to the citizens of the Wichita Falls, Wichita County, and surrounding rural areas."
The new facility is also where SHARP Lines buses will receive maintenance, something the company’s transportation director Lezlie Carroll is looking forward to.
Carroll said, “We already coordinate different projects with the city, so it will allow us to work closer together. We currently purchase fuel from them, and we also share some employees. So, being together on one site will help some of our coordination projects.”
The groundbreaking for the new transportation maintenance facility will take place at 2004 Windthorst Rd. at 2pm.
