Okla. woman arrested for possession in a drug free zone
January 29, 2020 at 3:05 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 3:06 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Cushing, Okla. woman is behind bars in Wichita County after being caught with methamphetamine in a drug free zone.

On Tuesday just before 7:30 a.m., officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a suspicious person call near 10th Street and Denver Street.

After contacting and identifying her, officers realized 31-year-old Jennifer Solomon was a wanted fugitive out of Payne County, Okla.

Officers took Solomon into custody, and searched her, finding 6.7 grams of methamphetamine.

When Solomon was arrested she was within 1,000 feet of a school, making that a drug free zone.

Solomon was arrested for her warrant and was also charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.

She remains in the Wichita County Jail on $35,000 in bonds.

