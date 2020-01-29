Okla. woman arrested for possession in a drug free zone

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Cushing, Okla. woman is behind bars in Wichita County after being caught with methamphetamine in a drug free zone.
On Tuesday just before 7:30 a.m., officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a suspicious person call near 10th Street and Denver Street.
After contacting and identifying her, officers realized 31-year-old Jennifer Solomon was a wanted fugitive out of Payne County, Okla.
Officers took Solomon into custody, and searched her, finding 6.7 grams of methamphetamine.
When Solomon was arrested she was within 1,000 feet of a school, making that a drug free zone.
Solomon was arrested for her warrant and was also charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.
She remains in the Wichita County Jail on $35,000 in bonds.
