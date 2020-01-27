WF Fire and Police Museum is running out of room

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire and Police Museum is looking for a new building for their fire trucks and many other artifacts.
In the time since they started the museum, they've gone from having 2 fire trucks to 18 trucks and counting.
Some of their trucks age back to the 40′s, so they’re running out of room.
They are even having to turn away trucks that are being offered to them, due to the lack of space.
Retired Fireman Ronnie Teakell says it’s got to the point where they have no more room to work on the trucks.
Teakell says their mission is to preserve the history of the Wichita Falls Fire and Police Departments, but just need a little help due to being 100% volunteer based.
