WF man accused of murder found guilty of unlawful possession

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man is guilty on two counts of felony possession of an unlawful weapon of a felon.
Robert Fleeks is accused of using the weapon in question to murder a 30-year-old woman back in 2016.
Yesterday, former 78th district court Judge Barney Fudge dismissed the case number accompanied with Fleeks’ murder charge, but sources at the district attorney’s office say he will still be tried.
For procedure purposes, the prosecution had Fleeks tried for his two counts of unlawful possession first.
Fleeks originally pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
Sentencing will continue tomorrow for Fleeks, and will be handed down by Judge Meredith Kennedy of the 78th district court.
