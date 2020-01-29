WF man arrested for five sexual assault related warrants

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man is in the Wichita County Jail after he was arrested for sexual assault and misconduct warrants that range 5 to 17 years since the original crime.
Wichita Falls police arrested a man at a home, which was believed to be the residence of Roy McLeran, 53, who was wanted for five different warrants of sexual assault and misconduct dating from 2003 to 2014.
McLeran’s warrants were for aggravated sexual assault of a child, occurring in 2003, two counts of prohibited sexual misconduct, both occurring in 2009, and two counts of sexual assault, both occurring in 2014.
McLeran was arrested on Jan. 27 and remains in the Wichita County Jail on $130,000 in bonds.
