WFISD McNeli threat not credible

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Officials with the Wichita Falls Police Department and Wichita Falls ISD are speaking out today about a threat at McNeil junior high that was all over social media Monday night.
They say it was not a credible threat and has been investigated twice.
"We want to do business as usual as much as possible and keep kids focused on academics. However, if that were a need that arose, we would definitely look into that, said Shonna Norton, Director of social and emotional services.
The reason this is taken so seriously is that threats can sometimes turn in to reality meet carmen an MSU Texas freshman who lived through a school shooting in Dallas.
“We heard the principal say that this is not a drill. shooting and all that stuff so we got scared cause it was like a big old class. we were in a big old class, not an auditorium. we got scared we had to lock all the doors we had to be patient about everything,” said
“We understand if a parent wants t to keep their kids at home but know that there are systems in place, ”Norton said.
“I actually stayed at home the next day because I was scared. I was like no I’m staying home. my mom was just scared she was texting me she was at work. I know that it was hard, but she was texting me and say make sure that you don’t do this or that. anything a normal parent would say to their kids,” said Vegas.
The McNeil threat was found not credible, but Norton says kids have access to councilors at any time.
