WF’s new transportation facility construction has officially begun

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Wednesday, the city of Wichita Falls broke ground on their new public transportation administrative and maintenance repair facility.
This 28,000 square foot building will be the home to the Wichita Falls Transit System, “Falls Ride”, SHARP Lines Rural Transportation, the Wichita Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Chapter 41 Disabled American Veteran offices.
In 2018, the city was awarded $9.9 million in grants from the Federal Transit Administration and TXDOT to build this facility.
“This is an exciting first step in the process of building this new facility. The additional space and one centralized location for transportation services will allow us to better serve the public and provide an enhanced customer service experience. We are also pleased that this project is completely financed through grant funding.” said John Burrus, Director of Aviation, Traffic and Transportation.
The ceremony was held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday with words from the Mayor and city leaders before they officially began the construction.
