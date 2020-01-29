Wichita Falls woman celebrating her 106th birthday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls woman is celebrating a major milestone.
Virginia Hearns is celebrating her 106th birthday and the Church of Christ located at 10th and Broad wants to make sure the rest of Texoma celebrates with her.
Virginia was born in Bellevue in 1914 and moved to Wichita Falls in the 1930s.
Ms. Hearns was a credit manager for more than 40 years at The Hub Community Resource Center and also helped to start the Southside Youth Center, located next to Southern Hills Elementary.
Although she never mothered any of her own children, her church family says she is a mother, grandmother and great grandmother to generations of youth in the church.
“You have to use people as example for you. You can decide right quick what kind of life you want to live," said Virginia.
Happy 106th birthday, Virginia Hearns!
