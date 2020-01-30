Georgia man put to death for the 1997 killings of 2 people

Georgia man put to death for the 1997 killings of 2 people
FILE - In this undated file photo released by the Georgia Department of Corrections, shows death row inmate Donnie Cleveland Lance, who was convicted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend more than 20 years ago. Lance is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Jackson, Ga., Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (Source: Georgia Department of Corrections via AP, File)
January 29, 2020 at 8:36 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 8:57 PM

JACKSON, Ala. (AP) - A man convicted of killing his ex-wife and her boyfriend more than two decades ago has been put to death in Georgia.

Inmate Donnie Cleveland Lance, 66, received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state prison in Jackson for the November 1997 killings of Sabrina “Joy” Lance and Dwight “Butch” Wood Jr.

Officials said Lance’s time of death was at 9:05 p.m. Wednesday. He became the first inmate executed by the state of Georgia this year.

The U.S. Supreme Court had denied an 11th-hour defense request to block the execution.

The inmate made no final statement before the sentence was carried out.

