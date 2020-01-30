How WFISD handles possible threats

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After reports of possible threats at McNeil Middle School over the past week, one student has been charged with a state felony for creating a false alarm.
“The concern and the scare of parents is understandable because they didn’t really know is there a threat is there not a threat,” WFISD security director Lahoma Vaughn said.
Vaughn says the initial threat at McNeil was between two students, but it turned into a he-said-she-said situation.
“Each party was talked to, cell phones were looked at and there was no evidence a threat was ever made,” Vaughn said.
Those interviews and searches for evidence are key parts of the investigation.
“It is someone placed in fear of injury, do they believe a crime is going to be committed and what type of crime and does the individual have the ability to carry out that crime,” WFPD public information officer Sgt. Harold McClure said.
McClure and Vaughn both stress informing law enforcement or school administrators to be able to investigate a possible threat.
“The key thing is if you believe an offense is going to be committed, whether it’s the issues we’ve seen the past few days at the school or something else in your neighborhood, call police,” McClure said.
Rather than turning to social media and spreading what may just be rumors further.
“Don’t share posts from social media that are going to cause alarm go to the authorities that are going to be able to do something about it," Vaughn said.
WFISD officials stressed that whenever credible threats are made parents will be made aware and that the safety of students are always their first priority.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.