How worried should Texans be about the Coronavirus

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Talk of the Coronavirus is spreading online. The fear of the unknown is a big reason behind people’s concern about the virus, but how worried should they be?
The director of the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District said there is no reason to panic yet.
“The risk to citizens in the United States is relatively low at this time,” Director Lou Kreidler said.
But she also said there is still information being discovered about this particular strain.
“Every day there’s new things to be learned about the virus: how it behaves, what antivirals may or may not work with this virus,” Kreidler explained.
The Outbreak began in Wuhan City, China. The CDC is taking precautions by screening people traveling from China, and they are being given cards that tell them what to do if they do start to get symptoms.
Those symptoms are similar to the flu, but it is the flu that is really rearing its head in Texas right now.
Director Kreidler stated, “We’ve had 13 pediatric deaths this year from Influenza. I can’t emphasize enough: if you’re sick or your child is sick stay home and keep them home.”
For more information about Coronavirus, and to see where confirmed cases in the U.S. are, click here.
