Lt. Col. Allen West scheduled to speak at Wichita County Republican Women fundraiser

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Shirley Craft from the Wichita County Republican Women joined Jake to talk to us about their next fundraiser.
This next event is the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner and it will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, starting at 6 p.m. at The Forum, located at 2120 Speedway Ave.
Conservative thought-leader, Lieutenant Coronal Allen West will be the featured speaker for this event.
Tickets are $75 per person, but you can reserve a table of 8 for $500. Sponsorships start at $1,000.
All proceeds will go to support Republican candidates for the 2020 election.
You can call 940-781-0448 to make a reservations or to purchase tickets.
For more information you can visit the Wichita County Republican Women’s website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.