Lt. Col. Allen West scheduled to speak at Wichita County Republican Women fundraiser

By Katelyn Fox | January 30, 2020 at 4:38 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 4:38 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Shirley Craft from the Wichita County Republican Women joined Jake to talk to us about their next fundraiser.

This next event is the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner and it will be held on Thursday, Feb. 6, starting at 6 p.m. at The Forum, located at 2120 Speedway Ave.

Conservative thought-leader, Lieutenant Coronal Allen West will be the featured speaker for this event.

Tickets are $75 per person, but you can reserve a table of 8 for $500. Sponsorships start at $1,000.

All proceeds will go to support Republican candidates for the 2020 election.

You can call 940-781-0448 to make a reservations or to purchase tickets.

For more information you can visit the Wichita County Republican Women’s website.

