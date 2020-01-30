Lynwood Community Center to be used for firefighter training

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Deteriorating building conditions have lead to the closure of Lynwood Community Center to the public, according to the Wichita Falls Public Information Office.
The City of Wichita Falls has been notified and officials have a plan in place to resolve the issue. The building will be used for live burn training exercises before being completely rebuilt as a brand new community center.
Starting on February 3 though February 7, the Wichita Falls Fire Department will conduct live burn training exercises for new recruits.
After the WFFD have completed the training exercises, the property will be turned back over to the facilities department for redevelopment and to be rebuilt.
A safety officer will remain on-site during the training exercises to ensure the safety of all nearby residents.
The city is asking everyone to be mindful of firefighters in the area during training times. Traffic might be diverted in some areas for a short amount of time.
Construction is anticipated to start in the Fall of 2020. The city will be planning a grand opening ceremony that will be open to the community once construction has been completed.
Any questions should be directed to the Wichita Falls Public Information Office at (940) 761-7401.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.