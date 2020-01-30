Maplewood Ave. extension project begins soon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Starting Monday, February 3rd the next phase of the Maplewood Ave. extension project will begin and with it comes a road closure.
When it’s all finished the road will punch all the way through from Lawrence to McNiel. Starting next week drivers won’t be able to turn onto Maplewood from Lawrence while the city works to widen the road.
“The work happening behind us now is part of the private portion that was done with the OPG Apartments that are being constructed,” Blane Boswell, Wichita Falls City Engineer, said. “Starting at Lawrence road they’ll place barricades, we’ll also work with our traffic division, they’ll readjust the signals there to take out the fourth leg of the intersection.”
This project is a partnership between the company who owns these apartments and City of Wichita Falls.
“Part of their requirement was to install the culvert crossing and upgrade the channel and build a portion of the street in front of their property,” Boswell said.
The cities cost for their portion is just under $2 million and was approved in the 2018 bond election.
“The first phase will be working from Lawrence road to the back side of Walmart, they have to get that portion open by the end of October 2020,” Boswell said.
When it’s all completed, this extension should bring some relief to the traffic around Lawrence. Assistant City Manager Paul Menzies adds this partnership with the private company helps residents by reliving some of the burden from tax payers for the projects bill.
“I mean in the end this is all helping support the private development in the area, support the city’s tax base,” Menzies said.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.