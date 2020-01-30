P.E.T.S. to hold Iowa Park shot clinic Saturday

IOWA PARK, Texas (TNN) - Lisa Pettijohn from the P.E.T.S. Clinic joined Jake to talk about a shot clinic happening in Iowa Park on Saturday.
The P.E.T.S. Clinic will hold a Shot Clinic in Iowa Park will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 1.
P.E.T.S. will be at the Iowa Park Reclaim Center, which is located at 1619 FM 368 in Iowa Park.
They will be offering vaccinations, heartworm testing, flea and tick preventatives, microchips and free nail trims.
Their goal is to keep as many pets in the community healthy and happy.
For more information you can visit the P.E.T.S. website or their Facebook page.
