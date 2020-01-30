Texoma’s best defense leading Seymour to undefeated district start

SEYMOUR, Texas (TNN) - “We take pride in playing great defense, rebounding well and we are going to be in games 95% of the time.” Seymour junior forward Caden Gilbreath said.
There is a reason “defense wins championships” is such a well-known saying.
It’s not a new formula and the Seymour boys basketball team isn’t changing the game, but the Panthers know if they can limit their opponents scoring then they have a good chance to win.
And with the best scoring defense in Texoma, they say it’s all comes down to effort.
“You can’t always control when the shots fall," Seymour senior guard Nick Slaggle said. "But you can always control how hard you play on defense and that’s something we stress and work on every day.”
“Coach Gilbreath, coach Groves, they get to work on X’s and O’s and the seniors and our leadership takes over," Gilbreath said. "Making sure every is going 110% every time and that’s what makes a great defense and that’s what makes us better each week.”
The Seymour Panthers are allowing almost five points less than the second-best defense in Texoma.
But a good defense doesn’t belong to just the boys basketball team.
The Seymour girls have the best defense in Texoma and the football team even had a strong defensive unit, maybe it’s in the water.
But the Panthers defense didn’t start the season at the top of its game, but quickly figured it out.
“Our defense has gotten a lot better since the first day of practice," Seymour senior forward Carson Hardin said. "We are rotating good, understanding good, some of the younger guys are really stepping up and playing a role in our defense this year.”
The Panthers haven’t allowed more than 55 points in a game this year, but that defensive prowess is thanks to more than just effort.
“This team is a lot closer-knit than teams in previous years," Hardin said. "Everyone gets along, we all hang out outside of practice and I think that really helps in the games.”
“The leaders that we have and the seniors, they do a great job leading this team and the rest of us we can take that and move on and we really play well off each other," Gilbreath said.
DISTRICT 9-2A STANDINGS
1. Seymour 7-0
2. Windthorst 4-3
2. Archer City 4-3
2. Electra 4-3
5. Quanah 2-4
6. Olney 2-5
7. Petrolia 0-7
