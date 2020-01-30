Thursday will be cloudy & cold as we await nice weekend weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We have to get through one more cloudy and cold day before our weather starts to improve. Thursday will be a replay of Wednesday, with cloudy skies and cold temperatures. Winds will be light most of the day, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. A disturbance, now digging through northern Mexico is helping to keep our skies cloudy. We’re seeing snow in parts of West Texas, but snow chances here in Texoma are slim. Our weather will be slightly better Friday, as we expect to see some sunshine in the afternoon and slightly warmer temperatures.