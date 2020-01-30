Thursday will be cloudy & cold as we await nice weekend weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We have to get through one more cloudy and cold day before our weather starts to improve. Thursday will be a replay of Wednesday, with cloudy skies and cold temperatures. Winds will be light most of the day, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. A disturbance, now digging through northern Mexico is helping to keep our skies cloudy. We’re seeing snow in parts of West Texas, but snow chances here in Texoma are slim. Our weather will be slightly better Friday, as we expect to see some sunshine in the afternoon and slightly warmer temperatures.
Saturday will be sunny with fairly light winds and highs in the 60s. Winds become strong out of the south Sunday when we will warm to the 70s for the first time since last Monday. Warm and windy weather continues Monday we’ll make it to the low 70s. Then, much colder weather moves our way Tuesday when high temperatures will be in the upper 40s. Snow is not out of the question in parts of Texas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
