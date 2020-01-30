U.S. census begins hiring events in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The first census hiring event in Wichita Falls kicked off Wednesday as the need for employees continues.
The census needs to hire 100 employees every week in Wichita Falls to be ready for the official count in April.
The Wichita Falls Housing Authority encourages community members to apply because of the flexible schedules and the importance of the position.
“It is every ten years so you’re actually being a part of history," WF Housing Authority ROSS coordinator Parid Ward said. It’s very important for our community to get the census information because it’s how all of our funding comes into our community. So it’s really awesome to be a part of it.”
If you want to apply, there will be another event tomorrow from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again on February 5th and 6th.
You can apply to be a Census worker here.
