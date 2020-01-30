Votes are in for WFISD new menu item

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thursday was the final day of voting for Wichita Falls Independent School District students.
On Thursday they decided which food item will be added to the lunch menu.
“There is an element to this that’s kind of fun getting younger people in the habit of voting and letting them know their vote matters. We’ve heard a couple of them say that my vote doesn’t matter and we correct them it does,” said Marketing Specialist, Emily Kincaid.
WFISD is one of 150 school districts nationwide who participated in the Chartwells K-12 Student Choice Program.
“Being able to vote on what we have and like what we can get now is better because some of the food that we have now and can get is not what everybody wants,” said Rider High School student, Anniston Young.
Students at each high school were given a chance to sample two brand new meal concepts.
They cast their ballots this week for their favorites using iPad voting stations.
“Some kids don’t get lunch because they don’t like what they are having, so if they get to choose, it’s better,” said Anniston.
To complete the voting experience students received the classic “I Voted!” sticker.
The big winner, with more than 60% of the vote, was the Big City BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich.
This item will be added to the lunch rotation in less than two weeks.
