WCSO’s 3rd Annual Dynamite Chili Fest is this Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In the spirit of this chilly season, the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen’s Academy Alumni Association is holding the Third Annual Dynamite Chili Fest.
The Dynamite Chili Fest is happening on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, located at 4205 Seymour Hwy.
They will have a Chili Appreciation Society International (CASI) Sanctioned chili cook-off, an open bean cook-off, a country store and bakery, 50/50 drawing, silent auction, live music, a children’s area and, of course, food: chili, hot dogs, chili dogs and frito chili pies for sale.
All proceeds will go to the Memorial Project, which is honoring the fallen deputies and volunteer firefighters of Wichita County.
The open bean cook-off has a $10 entry fee that must be turned in by 11 a.m. on Feb. 1.
For more information, you can visit the Wichita Falls Sheriff’s Office website, Facebook page or you are asked to call Deputy Melvin Joyner at 940-766-8100, his extension is 8676.
