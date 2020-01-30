WF man arrested after attempting to run over nightclub employee

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man is free on bond the day after he attempted to hit a nightclub employee with his car and struck multiple other cars in the process.
On Wednesday, just after 1:30 a.m., officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to Water Hole nightclub on Iowa Park Road for a disturbance call.
Investigation by the officers showed that 35-year-old Randal Burham had been asked to leave the property and was eventually escorted out of the club.
Burham got into his car and tried to run over the club employee that had escorted him out, but hit a concrete pillar instead. Burham put the car in reverse and hit a parked car before trying to hit the club employee again. As Burham backed up to leave, he struck another parked car.
Officers were able to locate Burham sitting in his car not far away from the club. He was arrested and transported to the Wichita County Jail.
Burham was charged with aggravated assault and 2 counts of duty on striking an unattended vehicle - hit & run.
Burham was released from the Wichita County Jail later that same day after posting $27,000 in surety bonds.
