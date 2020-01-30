WF man busted for unlawful possession and drug charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls man is facing five charges after being arrested for two outstanding warrants from 2018.
Just after 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department were monitoring surveillance at a home believed to be the residence of a suspect who had warrants out for his arrest.
Officers were able to locate the suspect after he began driving. Officers then performed a reasonable suspicion traffic stop.
Michael Phillips, 30, was identified by police and was promptly removed from his truck and taken into custody.
After placing Phillips inside the back of the cop car, officers noticed the smell of marijuana coming from inside Philips truck.
Officers searched Phillip’s truck, which yielded a 9 millimeter handgun in plain view in the passenger floorboard of the car, as well as marijuana.
Phillips had previous convictions for evading with a vehicle, possession of marijuana over four ounces but less than or equal to five pounds, possession of a controlled substance in penalty group two under one gram. He was also charged on Wednesday with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, another charge of possession of marijuana and theft of a firearm.
Michael Phillips is still in the Wichita County Jail on $18,000 in bonds.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.