Wildfire academy trains firefighters from around the country

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Firefighters from Texas and from across the country have gathered in Wichita County to take their wildfire knowledge to the next level.
The Wichita Falls and Burkburnett Fire Departments are hosting their 5th annual wildfire academy where they will learn new techniques on how to combat fires.
“We have anywhere from basic wildfire firefighting to the basic of the basic, the newest of the newest classes all the way up to advanced management type courses,” WFFD assistant fire marshal Jared Burchett said.
Firefighters learn everything from tactics, to managing large scale disasters such as hurricanes and massive wildfires. Five years ago organizers decided this type of training needed to be closer to home.
“It allows for local responders to be able to participate without having to travel out," Burchett said. "It will also bring those outside influences in so they can help us teach and we can help learn those types of tactics and techniques.”
It’s not just learning about these disasters that is important to them. It can also make a big difference when an emergency happens.
“We get to work together, learn together so when we show up working on an incident we know these people and we have training with them so we are ready to work together," WFFD assistant fire chief Donald Hughes said. "Us getting together like this once a year, at least once a year, does a lot for us.”
For some, the long drive or flight to learn is well worth it.
“One of the guys, he’s here from Galveston," Hughes said. "He drives up here every year just to come up to the academy cause he says it’s the best in the state and I agree with him.”
81 different firefighting agencies and more than 300 firefighters participated at Camp Perkins. The camp is normally a scout camp, but for a week and a half it’s where the Red River Valley Wildfire Academy is taking place.
They will continue the training courses until February 3. They’ll be lighting and then fighting fires throughout the weekend so if you see smoke it very well may be these brave men and women training to keep you safe.
