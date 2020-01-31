Arya’s such a sweetheart, you’ll want to take her home today

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for our Pet of the Week.
Kimber Hopkins with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Chris in studio with Arya, the tabby cat.
Arya is a 10 month old cat who is playful, loving, good with other cats and she is looking for a fur-ever home.
She does have a buddy up at PetCo, and they may just be the perfect pair of pets to bring home.
Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be up at PetCo from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday for their weekly adoption events.
Pet adoption is not a free process, however the adoption fee covers all shots, spay or neutering and gets the animal a microchip.
The adoption fee for Emily’s Legacy Rescue is $125.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.
