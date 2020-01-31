Australian MSU Texas student shares story of wildfires

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the Australian wildfires rage on, a Midwestern State University student from Australia spent her winter break capturing the aftermath near her hometown in the state of New South Wales.
She has returned to Wichita Falls for the spring semester and she has shared her story of how she had to evacuate from her home as the fires have destroy the homes of an estimated one billion animals.
“It’s like do you get in the car to save yourself from smoke inhalation, or do you go to the beach because when you’re in the car if a fire hits you, you’re going to blow up. It’s the options that we had,” Bridget Reilly, MSU Texas student, said.
Tracy Hyden, co-owner of Mesquite Tree Hill Ranch and Zoo, has bottle-fed and raised many different animals but for her nothing is more childlike than the kangaroos.
“There’s kind of a love hate relationship with Australia and the kangaroos," Hyden said. "There’s been market efforts to control the population of kangaroos, but then when you have something as devastating as this wreaking havoc you worry that maybe too much was done and there’s going to be an eradication of an entire species.”
The Australian wildfires have destroyed millions of acres of land.
“I’m not really an emotional person,” Reilly said. “I don’t really carry that many emotions but, it’s affecting me I’ll tell you that. When you see it in a picture, when you look at it you have some kind of emotion but when you see it in real life it’s like, it’s just something completely different. You can’t really explain it.”
