Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic has hurt his right ankle again only weeks before the All-Star Game. Doncic will miss at least Friday's game in Houston after spraining his right ankle in practice Thursday. He is expected to have an MRI. He missed four games last month after hurting the same ankle. The 20-year-old Doncic is set to be the youngest All-Star starter since LeBron James. Doncic was the NBA's rookie of the year last season. He has a league-high 12 triple-doubles this season and is averaging 28.8 points per game.