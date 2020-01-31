New app makes getting emergency alerts easier

BAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - You never know when disaster may strike but a new emergency alert system is giving people a heads up in a moments notice.
It’s happening in Baylor County and the notifications are being sent through an app called AlertSense.
The emergency management coordinator can notify people wherever they are about evacuations, boil orders and even weather warnings.
Residents can also receive non-emergency notifications about things such as street closures and power outages.
Baylor County’s emergency management coordinator, John Hostas, said the county has had a few people sign up for the new system, but his goal is to have everyone in the county registered.
“It’s important to get everybody signed up," Hostas said, “especially before severe storm system gets here so that we get a lot more people signed up.”
You do not need to download the AlertSense app to receive emergency alerts but you do need to be registered.
To sign up for AlertSense, click here. For more information about Baylor County’s Emergency Management, visit their Facebook page.
