NWS hosts storm spotter training in Montague

MONTAGUE, Texas (TNN) - In preparation for the severe storm season, the National Weather Service hosts Skywarn training courses and Thursday’s class was in Montage.
"This course really gives you the information to do is to be able to look at a storm and provide those observations back to us that tells us what’s actually happening on the ground,” David Bonnette, the meteorologist for the National Weather Service who hosted the class said.
Having those storm spotter reports lets the NWS stay in the know when weather turns for the worst.
At Thursdays class in Montague, the packed room of mostly return attendees learned what the they need to know to report severe weather. Bowie resident and mayor Bill Miller is no stranger to this training.
“I’ve been a ham radio operator since 1958, and been chasing storms and providing emergency communications for the ham radio community for many many years,” Miller said. “We come here, and we go to the others as we can, so it’s really great that the national weather service still has a budget to present these training exercises for us.”
For Bill, he believes the information taught here is valuable, especially being in this part of Texoma.
“Anybody and everybody, you don’t have to be a storm spotter. You don’t have to be a radio operator. It’s just good knowledge to find out how these storms develop,” Miller said.
What’s learned in these classes could keep you and your family safe during a storm.
“If you’re looking outside like I’ve seen and you see the dark clouds coming in you’ll have the education base to not be scared but to actually identify and say this storm isn’t severe or this storm has the potential to become severe or tornadic,” Bonnette said.
The next Skywarn storm spotter class in Texoma is on Saturday, February 8th at the MPEC in Wichita Falls. More information future classes can be found here.
