Primary registration deadline Monday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The deadline to register to vote in the March 3 primary election is quickly approaching.
“Whoever wins the primary they’re the one who gets it, so that makes it extremely important for those types of races,” Lloyd Leuck, a chairman for the Wichita County Republican Party, said.
As the primaries approach, many first think of democratic presidential candidates fighting for a nomination, but in Wichita County, offices like justice of the peace and constable will be decided from this primary.
“In my opinion, one of the most important responsibilities and privileges of being a citizen is to have your voice heard,” Emerson Capps, a deputy voter registrar, said.
On the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment which gave women the right to vote, respecting those that made it possible for all to vote makes it important for everyone to place their vote at the ballot.
“People suffered a lot in order for individuals to have the right to fulfill that obligation,” Capps said.
The Capps say while many believe a prior felony stops one from registering, anyone not on probation or under court orders can vote in Texas.
“They think once they’ve been convicted and served time they can’t vote and that’s not true,” Rosemary Capps said.
Helping make Wichita County’s voice be more accurately heard.
“Elections have been notoriously not real great turnouts in Wichita county as well as other counties, but the more people that get out and vote the better it is," Leuck said. "It’s a showing of how people feel about who they want to take care of their government problems for them.”
Click here to get the form needed to register and check if you’re registered to vote as well. The deadline is Monday.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.