Sunshine returns Friday with temperatures warming into the weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cloudy, cold weather is now behind us and sunshine has returned to our forecast. Now is the time to make plans to enjoy the weather outdoors this weekend. After a high temperature of only 40 degrees in Wichita Falls Thursday, we’ll make it to the 60s tomorrow, and 70s on Sunday. Under sunny skies, temperatures will warm to the low and mid 50s this afternoon.
Saturday looks especially nice with a combination of light winds, sunny skies and high temperatures in the mid-60s. Then, winds will become strong out of the South and Southwest driving temperatures to the low and mid 70s for the first time in about three weeks. A powerful cold front will blast into Texoma on Tuesday dropping our temperatures with strong North winds. If we see precipitation Tuesday night into Wednesday morning it may come in the form of snow.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
