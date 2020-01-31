40th Annual German Sausage Meal on Sunday

SCOTLAND, Texas (TNN) - The Scotland Knights of Columbus are holding their 40th Annual German Sausage Meal at the hall in Scotland.
Jerry Smith joined Jake in studio to talk about the traditional German Sausage Meal.
You can dine-in, take a plate to-go or even buy raw sausage.
They start set up a week before the meal; everything from getting the tables set up, making sure the sausage is ready to be made, this year, they will be making thousands of pounds of sausage, or a little over a ton and a half. The best part, by the end of the day it will all be gone.
This event will be held Sunday, Feb. 2 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Scotland Knights of Columbus Hall located at 12538 US Hwy 281.
Adults are $12 at the door, while kids under 12 are only $5.
Proceeds go to help fund various organizations like the Scotland Volunteer Fire Department and St. Boniface Church.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.