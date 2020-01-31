Three Rider choir students selected to All-State Choir

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Three Rider High School students have been selected to the Texas All-State Choir.
Angelica, Rebekah, and Ashton will perform in San Antonio on February 15.
“It’s the biggest thing you can do as a high school choir student," Rider High School choir director Melanie Coons said. "There is nothing above this. This is the top of the game. It’s a big accomplishment not just for them, but I feel like for us as well.”
Less than 1,800 students across the state are picked for the 15 different state music ensembles.
In fact, this year they’re the only three music students in all of the Wichita Falls ISD to be selected.
“They spend a lot of their time and energy doing this so it’s really exciting for them to see their time pay off,” Rider High School choir director Sarah Cook said.
