USMCA a “big win” for cattle farmers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cattle and dairy farmers across Texas are celebrating a win after President Donald Trump signed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.
While not a lot of details are known about the USMCA, Wichita Livestock Company owner Billy Easter said he and other producers say this is a big win for them.
With an average of 1,500 heads of cattle coming through his stockyard each week, keeping the quality of his cattle high is something Easter takes very seriously.
“We can’t just be out here raising cattle because we’re romantically inclined with it or want to be a cowboy,” said Easter, “and we’re thankful to be able to do that but we have to be be aware that we’re raising something for somebody to eat.”
He said he wants to use the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement as an international stage.
“We want to distinguish ourselves from other countries,” he explained, “I think you’ll see some of that.”
“It will be positive for us to have access to two of our biggest trading partners, being Canada and Mexico,” added Robert McKnight, the president of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
For cattle, McKnight says Mexico is the U.S’s biggest and most important partner. In 2018, over $350 million in Texas beef was sold to Mexico.
With this new agreement freeing up trade between all three countries, Easter said more of that money can go back into farmers pockets.
“You know if you can move product into other countries freer than that creates more demand which increases prices,” he said.
McKnight added, "it has been a good deal for us and will continue to be a good deal for us.”
