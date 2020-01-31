VITA office in WF officially open to the public

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Friday, Wichita Falls Mayor Steven Santellana and the North Texas Area United Way President/Interim CEO, Carol Marlar, cut the ribbon to officially open the United Way’s free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance office.
The grand opening took place from 9 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 31, with a proclamation reading and the ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m.
The office is located at 3301 Armory Rd, right behind the Boys & Girls Club.
The opening of this free tax preparation office coincides with Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day.
They served coffee, helped people schedule a tax appointment, let the community check out the facility, and answered questions about prizes, drawings, putting money into savings and of course how the new tax laws will affect the average taxpayer.
In the 2019 tax season, the VITA program helped over 3,500 taxpayers and their families save over $1.1 million in tax preparation fees and also put $6 million dollars back into the community through tax refunds.
Free appointments are available for people who file individually or those who file as a family that bring in $68,000 or less for their total household income.
To schedule an appointment to have your taxes prepared for free, just dial 2-1-1, option 1 or 877-541-7905, option 1. Please note that the recording will not say anything about taxes, you will need to select option 1 for local services so you can schedule your appointment.
If you would like to prepare your taxes online for free, click here.
North Texas Area United Way will set up several area VITA locations at various dates and times throughout this tax season; stick with News Channel 6 for more information on when and where they plan to set up.
