WF man arrested for aggravated assault, throwing feces

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Pushing and shoving, an injured jaw and a bucket of feces all led to the Wichita Falls Police Department’s arrest of one man after they responded to a disturbance on Hudson Avenue.
WFPD reports Matthew Vasquez was arrested on Thursday for assaulting a person after throwing a bucket of feces and urine at them.
According to the report, Vasquez claimed the victim assaulted him first by throwing feces at him, and he only acted to defend himself by restraining her.
The report said the victim claimed Vasquez began throwing her belongings out and then pushed her outside. The victim attempted to go back inside to retrieve the rest of her belongings and Vasquez shoved her out again.
The victim then claimed Vasquez grabbed and threw a bucket of feces and urine at her and she threw it back. Vasquez then shoved the victim to the ground and dropped his knee onto her jaw.
Officers on scene report the victim’s jaw was noticeably misaligned and she had blood in her mouth and hair. She refused medical assistance from AMR.
Vasquez was arrested and is being charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. He is being held in the Wichita County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
