WF offers amnesty prior to the Great Texas Warrant Roundup

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It is just about time for the state-wide Great Texas Warrant Roundup; a time when officers make larger strides in serving outstanding warrants.
This is the 13th annual roundup and around 300 different jurisdictions will be involved, making this roundup the largest coordinated law enforcement effort of its kind across the nation. The roundup will officially begin on Feb. 24, 2020.
Beginning on Monday, Feb. 3 and running through Feb. 21, people with outstanding city citations are encouraged to use the amnesty period provided to appear in person at the Wichita Falls Municipal Court, located at 611 Bluff St. in order to avoid being arrested at home, work, or school during the roundup.
People with outstanding warrants for traffic violations, unpaid parking tickets and even higher charges are also asked to voluntarily comply with local authorities.
Notices will be mailed out to individuals with active warrants in Wichita Falls.
You can pay fines in person at the Municipal Court or by mail to:
Wichita Falls Municipal Court
611 Bluff Street, Wichita Falls, TX, 76301.
You can also pay online by clicking here, then clicking the ‘Municipal Court’ tab, and finally the ‘Pay a Fine’ button.
