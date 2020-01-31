Woman accused of resisting arrest; possession in a drug free zone

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Wichita Falls woman was arrested Thursday night on allegations of resisting arrest and possession in a drug free zone.
Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a call of a suspicious person near Scotland Elementary.
The observed a woman walking in the middle of the street.
The woman identified herself to police as Jessica Delgado, 31.
She also claimed to not have anything illegal on her person.
Police asked her to empty her pockets in a non-invasive search.
While emptying her pockets, police said Delgado brought out a pipe with burn marks on it.
During a continued search, officers also found a white pill that later tested positive for codeine phosphate.
At the time of her arrest, Delgado was less than 45 feet from Scotland Elementary School, making that area a drug free zone.
Delgado was charged with resisting arrest and possession of a substance in penalty group 1 in a drug free zone.
She remains in the Wichita County Jail on a $2,000 bond as of Friday afternoon.
