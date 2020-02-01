Bowie Lake Dam repairs could cause lake to be drained

BOWIE, Texas (TNN) - Residents living in a lakeside community in Bowie could soon be without a lake as officials say the dam is leaking and could get much worse.
Thus the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality recommended the Old Bowie Lake be drained.
Bowie City Manager Bert Cunningham does not want this to happen.
“That lake went dry in the fifties and that’s when we built Amon Carter Lake,” Cunningham said. “It would be terrible to drain it but that’s what TCEQ wants me to do.”
Right now the lake is being used for recreation, but it was once used to be the main water source for the city.
“If we could find some money to fix the dam, we can drain the lake, fix the dam and close the valves off and let the lake fill back up again,” Cunningham said.
The city is not using or benefiting from the lake, so the council has agreed not to pay for it.
Cunningham said it would have cost more than they would be able to contribute anyway.
“[It] would run close to $200,000," Cunningham said, “just the engineering before you turn the dirt or do anything, which usually tells me that engineering is usually 10 percent of the cost it takes to fix something. So we are looking at a couple million to fix the dam or before it’s safe as they call it.”
No deadline has been given for the draining of the lake but the City Manager is hoping to get the final decision on the agenda by the next meeting on February 10.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.