Donators slide into cold water at Polar Bear Plunge

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Donators were “freezin’ for a reason” as they slid into the 52-degree water at the 11th annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday.
The plunge was made at the Boomtown Bay Family Aquatic Center to raise money for special Olympics athletes in the Special Olympics Texas program.
“It just shows that we truly care about them and the impact they make on everybody’s lives, our athletes," Mike Strickland, Special Olympics Texas executive director. "It shows the support and bringing the community out is really big for our program.”
A theme song of their choice was played as participants plunged down the slides into the cold water.
Awards were presented to the top individual and team fundraisers and for best costume.
All of the money goes to support more than 58,000 Special Olympics Texas athletes by providing year-round sports training, competitions and health and inclusion programs.
